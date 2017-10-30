FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
October 31, 2017 / 5:40 AM / in an hour

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Jordan Bell was expected to be active for Sunday’s game, but the plan changed. Kevon Looney got the call instead. Bell, a rookie forward, is averaging 4.8 points through five games.

G Stephen Curry had 27 points and eight assists for the Warriors in a loss to the Pistons on Sunday, but he committed five turnovers. “I think about the ones I was responsible for, two of the last three,” he said. “The last one was kind of a hit-or miss play, but the last two I telegraphed a pass to Klay (Thompson) that Avery (Bradley) was ready for, and I don’t actually remember the other one. But in the end, I‘m responsible for five in 25 (by the team). It’s not a good look when you’re trying to win an NBA game.”

G Klay Thompson had 29 points to lead the Warriors in a loss to the Pistons on Sunday.

F Draymond Green was fined $25,000 for his part in a Friday scuffle with Washington’s Bradley Beal. The Wizards guard was fined $50,000 for starting the fight, and Green got half that penalty for what the league office called “failing to disengage” from Beal.

F Kevin Durant scored 28 points Sunday in the Warriors’ loss to the Pistons.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
