Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 23, 2017 / 4:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Kevin Durant’s status for Wednesday’s game against his former team in Oklahoma City is uncertain as he recovers from a sprained left ankle. The 29-year-old former league MVP participated in a full practice Tuesday and is considered questionable to play versus the Thunder. “I don’t know,” Durant said when asked if he’ll be able to play. “We’ll see how it feels in the morning but right now, it feels good.” Durant sprained his ankle during Saturday’s 124-116 win against the 76ers. He sat out the next night in Golden State’s 118-111 victory at Brooklyn.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
