Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry completed the 21st 20-point quarter of his career and the seventh 30-point half. He left the court for the intermission with 31 points.

F Draymond Green will be held out of Friday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls, Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced after an afternoon shootaround. Green is being rested against the Bulls. He is expected to play against the Pelicans on Saturday. Green played in the Warriors’ first 18 games, logging 30 or more minutes 11 times. He averaged 35.3 minutes on the club’s four-game trip that concluded Wednesday.

F Kevin Durant will be held out of Friday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls, Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced after an afternoon shootaround. Durant suffered a sprained ankle in last Saturday’s win at Philadelphia and sat out Sunday’s game at Brooklyn. He returned to play 33 minutes in his homecoming Wednesday at Oklahoma City, but failed to hit half his shots (8 of 17) for the first time in six games. His status for Saturday’s second half of a rare home back-to-back against New Orleans is uncertain.

