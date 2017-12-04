FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump outlines big cuts to Utah monuments, tribes prepare to sue
Politics
Trump outlines big cuts to Utah monuments, tribes prepare to sue
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Business
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Facebook targets children with Snap rip-off
Breakingviews
Facebook targets children with Snap rip-off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 5, 2017 / 4:04 AM / in 3 hours

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Stephen Curry scored 30 points against Miami despite dealing with a sore finger on his shooting hand. He made 11 of 16 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 on 3-point attempts.

F Draymond Green had a game-high nine assists to go with seven rebounds and four points against Miami.

G Shaun Livingston due to an ejection with 6:24 left in the second quarter. Livingston, who thought he was fouled on a shot attempt, leaned in to argue with referee Courtney Kirkland. They appeared to accidentally bump heads, resulting in Livingston’s immediate dismissal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.