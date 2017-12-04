Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry scored 30 points against Miami despite dealing with a sore finger on his shooting hand. He made 11 of 16 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 on 3-point attempts.

F Draymond Green had a game-high nine assists to go with seven rebounds and four points against Miami.

G Shaun Livingston due to an ejection with 6:24 left in the second quarter. Livingston, who thought he was fouled on a shot attempt, leaned in to argue with referee Courtney Kirkland. They appeared to accidentally bump heads, resulting in Livingston’s immediate dismissal.