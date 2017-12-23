Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

PG Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) has a “99.999 percent” chance of not playing in Monday’s showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers, coach Steve Kerr said Friday.

F Draymond Green returned to the Warriors from a four-game absence on Friday night against the Lakers and had 13 points and 11 rebounds. “It’s great to have Draymond back,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr continued. “He brings an energy to the game that was lacking last game.”

F Andre Iguodala returned Friday night against the Lakers after missing Wednesday’s win over Memphis with an illness.