FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#US NBA
December 24, 2017 / 4:38 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) has a “99.999 percent” chance of not playing in Monday’s showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers, coach Steve Kerr said Friday.

F Draymond Green returned to the Warriors from a four-game absence on Friday night against the Lakers and had 13 points and 11 rebounds. “It’s great to have Draymond back,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr continued. “He brings an energy to the game that was lacking last game.”

F Andre Iguodala returned Friday night against the Lakers after missing Wednesday’s win over Memphis with an illness.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.