G Klay Thompson finished with 15 points, including a 3-pointer with 7:55 to go that allowed him to extend his streak of making at least one to 87 games, the fourth-longest run in NBA history.

PF Draymond Green had X-rays on his left elbow after the game. They were negative.

F Kevin Durant’s 0-for-5 night from beyond the arc was a season worst. Durant attempted at least five 3-pointers and missed them all for the 18th time in his career. It happened three times last season.