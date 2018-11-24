Durant sparks Warriors, who end 4-game skid

Kevin Durant scored 14 of his game-high 32 points in a second-quarter run-away Friday night, as the Golden State Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak with a 125-97 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif.

Klay Thompson was right behind with 31 points as the Warriors, who shot 56.5 percent overall and 53.1 percent on 3-pointers, beat the Trail Blazers for the eighth consecutive time at home.

Portland led 29-24 in the second minute of the second period before Jonas Jerebko helped Golden State turn things around with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Durant had a 3-pointer and a three-point play among his 14 points in what turned out to be a 35-11 burst that produced a 59-40 lead late in the half.

The Warriors went on to lead by as many as 22 points in the third period before coasting home.

Golden State was once again without Stephen Curry (strained groin) and Draymond Green (bruised toe). Curry was in a car accident earlier in the day, but escaped uninjured.

Thompson made four 3-pointers and shot 12-for-21 overall.

Quinn Cook chipped in with 19 points and Shaun Livingston scored 11 off the bench for Golden State, which had opened a four-game homestand with a 123-95 blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Damian Lillard had a team-high 23 points to go with eight assists, and Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points for the Trail Blazers, who completed a six-game trip by going 2-4.

Portland appeared to run out of gas at the end of the 10-day journey, losing 143-100 at Milwaukee on Wednesday before suffering Friday’s 28-point defeat.

CJ McCollum scored 19 points and Al-Farouq Aminu added 12 for the Trail Blazers, who won the season series from the Warriors 2-1 last year.

Portland shot 40.9 percent.

