Lillard, Blazers stun Warriors at end of OT

The Portland Trail Blazers stole the ball from Stephen Curry when the Golden State Warriors could have run out the clock, and Damian Lillard nailed a 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds remaining Thursday night for a stunning 110-109 overtime victory in Oakland, Calif.

Kevin Durant, completing a night on which he had a triple-double, misfired on a 12-footer at the final horn, allowing the Trail Blazers to win for the fifth time in their past seven games.

A 3-pointer by Draymond Green had given the Warriors a 109-107 lead with 51.8 seconds remaining in the extra session before CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic missed for Portland, giving the Warriors possession with under 20 seconds remaining.

However, the Trail Blazers trapped Curry, and his left-handed pass was deflected away, leading to Lillard’s eventual game-winner at the other end.

The Warriors forced the overtime by outscoring the Trail Blazers 16-6 over the final 3:01 of regulation, with Durant’s 3-pointer with 19.1 seconds remaining drawing the hosts even.

Portland had the last shot of regulation, but Lillard lost control of his dribble and then saw his desperation 30-foot heave under heavy pressure go over the backboard.

After both teams led by as many as eight points in the first half, the Trail Blazers took command with a 16-5 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to turn a 71-70 deficit into an 86-76 lead with 7:44 to go.

Seth Curry, going head-to-head with his brother for the sixth time in their careers, had the final 11 Portland points of the burst, including three straight 3-pointers.

Nurkic had a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double for Portland, which was coming off a 117-96 loss at Utah on Christmas Day.

McCollum added 24 points, Lillard 21 and Seth Curry and Moe Harkless 11 apiece for the Trail Blazers, who were beaten 125-97 in an earlier visit to Oakland this season.

McCollum, Lillard and Seth Curry hit three 3-pointers apiece as the Trail Blazers matched Golden State’s total of 13 3-pointers and won despite shooting just 36.2 percent overall.

Durant’s triple-double consisted of 26 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for the Warriors, who also were beaten on Christmas, 127-101 at home by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 29 points, a majority of which came on six 3-pointers, while Green and Klay Thompson chipped in with 15 points apiece.

Green completed a double-double with 11 rebounds.

The Warriors shot 42.5 percent from the floor.

