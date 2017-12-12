Short-handed Warriors remain on roll, defeat Blazers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors brought their winning ways back to the home court Monday night, returning from a historic trip to overpower the Portland Trail Blazers 111-104 behind Kevin Durant’s 28 points.

Despite missing Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) and Draymond Green (sore right shoulder), the Warriors (22-6) began a stretch of nine of 10 at home with their seventh consecutive win.

The first six of the victories came on their just completed trip, only the 11th 6-0 road sweep in NBA history.

Klay Thompson had 24 points, and four other Warriors, including replacement starters Omri Casspi and Jordan Bell, also scored in double figures for the Warriors. Golden State beat the Trail Blazers for the 11th consecutive time, including a 4-0 sweep in the first round of the playoffs last April.

Oakland native Damian Lillard poured in 39 points for the Trail Blazers, who were short-handed as well without Jusuf Nurkic (sprained right ankle) and Mo Harkless (bruised left quad).

The loss was Portland’s fifth in a row and came on the heels of a winless four-game homestand. The Trail Blazers (13-13) were tipping off a five-game trip.

The lead changed hands seven times in the first quarter before the Warriors tightened the defensive screws in the second period, limiting the Trail Blazers to 19 points on 5-for-18 shooting (27.8 percent). Golden State led 60-47 at halftime.

The Warriors’ offense then heated up in the third period, with Durant scoring nine points and Bell contributing 4-for-4 shooting to the club’s 60-percent period (12-for-20) as Golden State stretched its lead to as many as 24 points.

Lillard led a Trail Blazers rally in the fourth period, but Klay Thompson buried a pair of 3-pointers to short-circuit Portland flurries and keep the visitors at bay.

Lillard finished 12-for-28 from the field as he lost for the eighth time in nine career regular-season homecomings. He made five of his 13 3-point attempts, but his teammates combined to go just 2-for-15 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors outshot the Trail Blazers 55 percent to 42 percent from the field.

NOTES: Warriors SF Kevin Durant was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the seven-day period ending Sunday. In earning the 26th honor of his career, Durant recorded his first triple-double of the season amid three games in which he averaged 30 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.7 blocked shots. ... Durant’s 28th point Monday allowed him to pass John Stockton (19,711) for 44th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. ... Warriors SF Andre Iguodala played his 1,000th career game, becoming the 16th active player to reach the milestone. ... The Trail Blazers have not had a winning record after 26 games since 2014. ... Portland is the only team in the NBA with a winning record on the road (6-5) and a losing mark at home (7-8). ... The game pitted the league leader in assists (Warriors, 30.8) against the league’s stingiest at allowing assists (Trail Blazers, 18.0). The Warriors finished with 26 assists, with Durant and Iguodala leading the way with five apiece.