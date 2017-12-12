Short-handed Warriors remain on roll, defeat Blazers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- With the Warriors coming off a historic road trip, focusing against a team they dominated in the recent past might have been a concern for Golden State on Monday night.

Until the Warriors found out that Draymond Green would be joining Stephen Curry on the sideline, that is.

The short-handed but motivated Warriors brought their winning ways back to the home court, overcoming a 39-point explosion from Damian Lillard to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-104 behind Kevin Durant’s 28 points.

Despite missing Curry (sprained right ankle) and Green (sore right shoulder), Golden State (22-6) began a stretch of nine of 10 at home with its seventh consecutive win.

The first six of the victories came on the Warriors’ just completed trip, only the 11th 6-0 road sweep in NBA history.

“Our focus is on another level because of the injuries we have on the team,” Durant said. “We have to be locked in. That’s hard to do in this league. It’s especially hard to do in December. But with the injuries, it’s something we have to do every game.”

Klay Thompson had 24 points, and four teammates, including replacement starters Omri Casspi (11) and Jordan Bell (11), also scored in double figures for the Warriors. Golden State beat the Trail Blazers for the 11th consecutive time, including a 4-0 sweep in the first round of the playoffs last April.

“In a game like tonight when you have Steph out, Draymond out, we have to understand that other guys are going to come in and be aggressive and try to take advantage of the opportunities,” Lillard said. “We have to limit that and put more pressure on guys like Klay and KD to have to be great. But we allowed Nick Young to come out and hit a few shots, and that took the pressure off of them having to make shots and having to get things going.”

Young scored 12 points, all of which came in the first half.

In one of his biannual homecomings, Oakland native Lillard hit 12 of his 28 shots, including 5 of 13 from 3-point range.

However, his supporting cast was a bit short-handed as well, with Jusuf Nurkic (sprained right ankle) and Mo Harkless (bruised left quad) out of action.

“I liked the way we competed,” said Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, whose club fell behind by as many as 13 points in the first half and 24 in the third quarter before rallying late. “It was good to get back into the game.”

The loss was Portland’s fifth in a row and came on the heels of a winless four-game homestand. The Trail Blazers (13-13) were tipping off a five-game trip.

The lead changed hands seven times in the first quarter before the Warriors tightened the defensive screws in the second period, limiting the Trail Blazers to 19 points on 5-for-18 shooting (27.8 percent). Golden State led 60-47 at halftime.

The Warriors’ offense then heated up in the third period, with Durant scoring nine points and Bell contributing 4-for-4 shooting to the club’s 60 percent period (12-for-20) as Golden State threatened to make it a runaway.

Lillard led a Portland rally in the fourth period with his final 11 points, but Thompson buried a pair of 3-pointers to keep the visitors at bay.

“I‘m always satisfied with any win,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I thought the defense was good for three quarters. We let down our guard (in the fourth) -- we got a little lazy -- but Damian Lillard is hard to stop.”

Lillard’s 39 points were the most he has scored in nine career regular-season homecomings, eight of which the Trail Blazers have lost.

“We had our chance down the stretch,” he said. “We just built too much of a hole to come out of.”

CJ McCollum supported him with 21 points, but he made only one 3-pointer as Lillard’s teammates combined to go just 2-for-15 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors outshot the Trail Blazers 55 percent to 42 percent from the field.

NOTES: Warriors SF Kevin Durant was selected Western Conference Player of the Week for the seven-day period ending Sunday. In earning the 26th such honor of his career, Durant recorded his first triple-double of the season amid three games in which he averaged 30 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.7 blocked shots. ... Durant’s 28th point Monday allowed him to pass John Stockton (19,711) for 44th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. ... Warriors SF Andre Iguodala played his 1,000th career game, becoming the 16th active player to reach the milestone. ... The Trail Blazers have not had a winning record after 26 games since 2014. ... Portland is the only team in the NBA with a winning record on the road (6-5) and a losing mark at home (7-8).