Kings pull out win over short-handed Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a driving banker over Draymond Green with 12.6 seconds remaining Monday night to break a tie and lift the Sacramento Kings to a 110-106 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State, which was playing without Stephen Curry (bruised right hand) and Kevin Durant (sprained left ankle), led 106-102 before the Kings scored the game’s last eight points over the final 3:08.

Sacramento earned its first win in its past nine visits to Oracle Arena and snapped a nine-game road losing streak dating back to the first week of the season.

The last-place Kings, down by four, caught a break when Garrett Temple was fouled attempting a 3-pointer with 1:57 to go.

Temple made his first two free throws to cut the deficit in half, and when he missed the third, teammate Willie Cauley-Stein corralled the rebound.

Frank Mason subsequently lobbed to Cauley-Stein for a game-tying dunk with 1:44 to go.

The first-place Warriors missed their next three shots, setting up Bogdanovic’s game-winner.

Golden State had a chance to retake the lead, but Klay Thompson misfired on a 3-point attempt with six seconds left.

The Warriors had to foul Bogdanovic, who hit both shots with 2.4 seconds remaining to account for the final margin of victory.

The Warriors missed their last seven shots, six of which were 3-point attempts by Thompson and Green.

Cauley-Stein had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Kings, who shot 53.2 percent from the field and became the first Warriors opponent to make at least half their shots in a game since last season.

Five other Kings scored in double figures, including Bogdanovic, who totaled 12.

Thompson had 21 points, substitute starter Patrick McCaw 16 and Green 14 to lead the Warriors, who lost for just the sixth time in 60 games in the month of November since Steve Kerr became the coach.

The Warriors were playing without Curry and Durant for just the second time in the past two seasons. They were among the four All-Stars who sat in the 22-point loss at San Antonio last March.

Neither team led by more than 10 points and there had been 12 ties through three periods, which ended with the Kings holding an 83-82 advantage.

NOTES: Warriors coach Steve Kerr noted before the game that PG Stephen Curry (bruised right hand) is likely to return for the Wednesday game against the Los Angeles Lakers. SF Kevin Durant (sprained left ankle) remains uncertain. ... The Warriors had held their past 36 opponents under 50 percent shooting from the field. ... The Warriors had been 2-0 without Durant and 1-0 without Curry earlier this season. ... The Kings had lost their last four road games by an average of 25.8 points. ... SF Matt Barnes received his 2017 championship ring in a pregame ceremony. The Sacramento native played for both the Kings and Warriors in his 14-game career.