Thompson's put-back lifts Warriors over Kings

Klay Thompson capped a 31-point performance with a put-back of his own miss with 5.8 seconds remaining Saturday night to give the Golden State Warriors a 117-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings in Oakland, Calif.

Kevin Durant poured in a game-high 44 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, to help the Warriors outrace their Northern California rivals down the stretch en route to their second home win in two nights.

The Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak with a 125-97 triumph over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Durant hit two free throws to break a 113-113 tie with 1:27 remaining, before the Kings rallied to a 116-115 lead on one foul shot by Marvin Bagley III with 1:08 to go and two more from De’Aaron Fox with 26.6 seconds left.

On the Warriors’ next trip down the floor, Durant misfired but the rebound was deflected to Thompson, whose driving attempt in traffic was off the mark.

Thompson, however, was the first to the carom off the backboard, dropping the ball back into the hoop for the winner.

After a timeout, Buddy Hield missed on a driving banker, after which the rebound became stuck between the rim and backboard, requiring a jump ball with 2.1 seconds to go.

The Kings, attempting to beat the Warriors for the third straight time in Oakland, regained possession of the ball but couldn’t get up another shot.

Durant’s 44 points came on 13-for-26 shooting from the field, while Thompson connected on 12 of 26 shots.

They combined for 75 points with the rest of the Golden State roster combining for just 42.

Damian Jones had 13 of those 42 points.

Durant also found time for 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Hield had a team-high 28 points for the Kings, who hadn’t played since winning 119-110 at Utah on Wednesday.

Bagley recorded a 20-point, 17-rebound double-double off the bench, while Iman Shumpert (14), Justin Jackson (12), Harry Giles (10) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (10) also scored in double figures.

Fox finished with nine points and a game-high nine assists.

—Field Level Media