Kings pull out win over short-handed Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Bad shots. Unable to get defensive stops. Crazy things like fouling on 3-point attempts and allowing offensive rebounds on missed free throws.

The Sacramento Kings had seen it many times before during an eight-game losing streak at Oracle Arena.

And they saw it again Monday night ... only surprisingly it was from the Golden State Warriors for a change.

Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a driving banker over Draymond Green with 12.6 seconds remaining to break a tie and lift the Kings to a 110-106 victory over the Warriors.

Golden State, which was playing without Stephen Curry (bruised right hand) and Kevin Durant (sprained left ankle), led 106-102 before the Kings scored the game’s last eight points over the final 3:11 to snap a nine-game overall road losing streak that dated back to the first week of the season.

“It was fun,” Bogdanovic said. “I mean, to come in against the recent champions, it’s something really special. The way we won it, that’s why we work every single day so hard. You never know when you’re going to win and when you’re going to start winning.”

The last-place Kings, down by four, caught a break when Garrett Temple was fouled by Durant’s replacement, Omri Casspi, attempting a 3-pointer with 1:57 to go.

Temple made his first two free throws to cut the deficit in half, and when he missed the third, teammate Willie Cauley-Stein corralled the rebound.

The ball found its way to Frank Mason, who lobbed to Cauley-Stein for a game-tying dunk with 1:46 remaining.

“That was a big deal,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It was unfortunate. I thought we did a good job getting out on the 3-point shooter. I guess there was some contact. That’s a new rule. Tough call, but they took advantage.”

The first-place Warriors missed their next three shots, setting up Bogdanovic’s game-winner.

“All my life I had confidence to take the last shots,” the rookie said. “I have nothing to be scared (about).”

Golden State had a chance to retake the lead, but Klay Thompson misfired on a 3-point attempt with six seconds left.

The Warriors had to foul Bogdanovic, who hit both shots with 2.4 seconds remaining to account for the final margin of victory.

The Warriors missed their last seven shots, six of which were 3-point attempts by Thompson and Green.

“I did not love our execution down the stretch,” Kerr said. “Obviously, without K.D. and Steph, that changes the dynamic down the stretch. We had a few play calls that we knew that we wanted. We just didn’t get great looks out of those sets and ended up settling for some difficult shots.”

Cauley-Stein had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists, all team highs. The Kings shot 53.2 percent from the field and became the first Warriors opponent to make at least half of its shots in a game since last season.

Five other Kings scored in double figures, including Bogdanovic, who totaled 12.

Sacramento made nine of its 17 3-point shots (52.9 percent), with George Hill going 4-for-5 en route to 16 points.

Thompson had 21 points, substitute starter Patrick McCaw 16 and Green 14 to lead the Warriors, who lost for just the sixth time in 60 games in the month of November since Kerr became the coach at the start of the 2014-15 season.

The Warriors took 37 3-point shots, with Thompson (5-for-12) and Green (4-for-11) accounting for 23 of them.

The Warriors were playing without Curry and Durant for just the second time in the past two seasons. The two were among the four All-Stars who sat in a 22-point loss at San Antonio last March.

Neither team led by more than 10 points in the game. There were 16 lead changes and 17 ties.

NOTES: Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game that PG Stephen Curry (bruised right hand) is likely to return for the Wednesday game against the Los Angeles Lakers. SF Kevin Durant (sprained left ankle) remains uncertain. ... The Warriors had held their previous 36 opponents under 50 percent shooting from the field. ... The Warriors had been 2-0 without Durant and 1-0 without Curry earlier this season. ... The Kings had lost their last four road games by an average of 25.8 points. ... SF Matt Barnes received his 2017 championship ring in a pregame ceremony. The Sacramento native played for both the Kings and Warriors in his 14-year career.