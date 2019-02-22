Curry scores 36 as Warriors hold off Kings

EditorsNote: Fix to ‘point’ in 8th graf

February 21, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry bombed in 10 3-pointers in a 36-point performance Thursday night, allowing the Golden State Warriors to complete a season-series sweep of the Sacramento Kings with a 125-123 victory in Oakland, Calif.

The four-game sweep was the Warriors’ fourth in the past six seasons over their Northern California rival, but it was hard-earned. There was just a 12-point total margin of victory in the four wins, after the Warriors had earned earlier one-, five- and four-point triumphs.

In a fourth quarter that featured five lead changes and four ties, Curry broke the last tie and gave Golden State the lead for good at 107-104 on a 3-pointer with 7:00 remaining.

Curry added a ninth and a 10th 3-pointer as the Warriors went up 117-111 with 1:43 to play, but the Kings wouldn’t go away.

Harrison Barnes countered with a 3-pointer to cut the Sacramento deficit in half, and Buddy Hield nailed a pair of threes in the final 19 seconds to get the Kings within 125-123 with 10.3 seconds left.

The Kings then got a shot at a tie after Andre Iguodala missed two free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining, but Hield air-balled a 15-footer under heavy pressure from Klay Thompson just before time expired.

Curry shot 10-for-16 from 3-point range en route to his fifth game this season with 10 or more threes.

DeMarcus Cousins recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds for Golden State while Kevin Durant chipped in with 28 points and seven blocks. Thompson had 18 points, and Draymond Green contributed 12 points and eight assists.

In winning for the 17th time in their past 19 games, the Warriors made 19 3-pointers in the game, outscoring the Kings 57-30 from beyond the arc.

Marvin Bagley III led the Kings with 28 points to go with a game-high 14 rebounds.

Hield finished with 19 points, De’Aaron Fox 18, Bogdan Bogdanovic 14, Barnes 13, Corey Brewer 11 and Willie Cauley-Stein 10 for Sacramento, which lost for the 10th time in its past 12 road games.

