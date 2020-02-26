Hield's 3-pointers carry Kings past Warriors

EditorsNote: adds city in lede

Feb 25, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) signs an autograph for fans before the start of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Buddy Hield bombed in three consecutive 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter and break open a competitive game Tuesday night, helping the Sacramento Kings defeat the Golden State Warriors 112-94 in San Francisco.

Former Golden State champion Harrison Barnes and De’Aaron Fox led six Sacramento players in double figures with 21 points apiece as the Kings won their third straight game. Sacramento also won its third in a row in the season series against the Warriors, once again using 3-point-shooting dominance to provide the difference.

Hield finished with five 3-pointers in 10 attempts, single-handedly surpassing Golden State’s total of four in 28 tries. The Kings outscored the Warriors 39-12 from beyond the arc.

Sacramento had totaled 25 treys to Golden State’s 11 in the two earlier wins.

Marquese Chriss paced the Warriors with 21 points, tying Barnes and Fox for game-high honors.

The Kings never trailed, and they built leads as big as 12 points in the first quarter, 16 in the second and 18 in the third.

But the Warriors scratched back each time, eventually getting within four on two occasions in the middle of the third period.

The margin was just eight before Hield’s long-range shooting spree early in the fourth, a nine-point burst that opened a 90-73 lead.

In losing its seventh straight overall and seventh in a row at home, Golden State was never closer than eight after that.

Hield (19 points), Bogdan Bogdanovic (17), Harry Giles III (13) and Cory Joseph (11) also scored in double figures for the Kings, who won their second in a row to begin a stretch of four consecutive road outings.

Sacramento outshot Golden State 52.6 percent to 44.3 percent.

Kings reserve Kent Bazemore had 10 rebounds to complement nine points.

Chriss also had 10 rebounds to complete a double-double for the Warriors, who have yet to win on a four-game homestand that ends Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Andrew Wiggins finished with 16 points, Damion Lee 14, Jordan Poole 13, Eric Paschall 12 and Ky Bowman 10 for Golden State.

—Field Level Media