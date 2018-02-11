Kerr fastest to 250 wins after Warriors top Spurs

Steve Kerr became the fastest coach to 250 wins in NBA history Saturday night, getting the better of old pal Gregg Popovich in the Golden State Warriors’ 122-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Oakland, Calif.

Zaza Pachulia scored 10 of his 12 points in a runaway third quarter on his birthday, helping the Warriors build a 16-point lead en route to their second straight win.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Kyle Anderson had 20 points apiece for the Spurs, who played without Kawhi Leonard (torn quad), Tony Parker (back tightness), Rudy Gay (bursitis in right heel) and Dejounte Murray (sprained left ankle).

The victory allowed Kerr to reach 250 career wins in just 302 games, 44 faster than Phil Jackson’s previous record.

Kerr has lost just 52 times in his career. Popovich, his former coach, had 152 losses when he recorded his 250th win against, coincidentally, Golden State in 2002.

Kerr, who won two championships as a player with the Spurs, increased his head-to-head advantage over Popovich to 7-5.

Klay Thompson made five of his six 3-point shots to account for a majority of his game-high 25 points for the Warriors, who beat the Spurs for the second straight time this season.

The Western Conference rivals meet two more times in the next 15 days.

Stephen Curry scored 17 points, while Draymond Green had game-highs in rebounds (eight) and assists (11) to go with 17 points for the Warriors, who recorded the 2,700th win in franchise history.

Only the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks reached the milestone faster than the Warriors.

Pachulia, celebrating his 34th birthday, hit four of his five shots and all four of his free throws while accumulating 12 points in just 15 minutes.

Manu Ginobili dropped in 13 points, while Derrick White pulled a team-high seven rebounds to complement 11 points for the Spurs, who were playing the second game on their annual “Rodeo Trip.”

The Spurs, who clobbered Phoenix 129-81 on Wednesday night to begin their stretch of six straight on the road, don’t play another home game until hosting New Orleans on Feb. 28.

Popovich, the winningest active coach in the NBA, fell to 60-18 all-time against the Warriors.

The Spurs shot 62.5 percent in a 37-point first quarter. They led by as many as 12 points before Green helped the Warriors turn the tables in the second period, scoring nine of his 19 points as Golden State went up 58-55 at halftime.

Golden State never trailed in the second half.

