Rookie James Wiseman scores 20 as Warriors rout Spurs

Rookie James Wiseman used seven dunks as a foundation for a season-best 20 points and Stephen Curry added a game-high 26 Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors ran away from the visiting San Antonio Spurs 121-99 in San Francisco.

Slideshow ( 61 images )

Riding the momentum of a win in Los Angeles over the defending champion Lakers on Monday, the Warriors led by as many as 22 points in the first half before ending a three-game losing streak against the Spurs.

Dejounte Murray had 22 points to pace San Antonio, which was completing a two-game trip that had begun with a win at Portland.

The Warriors wasted no time taking control, scoring nine of the game’s first 11 points en route to as much as a 17-point lead in the first quarter. Curry hit a pair of 3-pointers in the early burst, one that he turned into a four-point play after being fouled by Murray.

The Spurs were down just five after two DeMar DeRozan free throws with 5:33 remaining in the half before Golden State regained their previous form. The Warriors ran off 16 straight points, Wiseman contributing three dunks, to pull away into a 59-38 advantage.

Down 64-45 at the break, the Spurs got no closer than 12 in the second half.

Wiseman, who played only a season-low 13 minutes against the Lakers because of foul trouble, shot 8-for-11 en route to his season-best total. His previous high had been 19 in the opener at Brooklyn.

Six of Wiseman’s seven dunks were assisted, with Andrew Wiggins getting three, Draymond Green two and Curry one.

Curry had four 3-pointers to account for almost half of his point total. Golden State outscored San Antonio 45-12 from beyond the arc.

Curry also found time for game-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (seven).

Wiggins chipped in with three 3-pointers on an 18-point night, while Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16 points and nine rebounds.

DeRozan (15 points), Keldon Johnson (12), Rudy Gay (11) and Jakob Poeltl (10) also scored in double figures for the Spurs, who were outshot 50.5 percent to 37.2.

Gay led all San Antonio rebounders with nine.

--Field Level Media