Warriors stay hot, dominate short-handed Spurs

The Golden State Warriors made 24 of 25 shots bridging the second and third quarters Wednesday night, breaking open a close game en route to a 141-102 shellacking of the short-handed San Antonio Spurs in Oakland, Calif.

Feb 6, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) makes a three point shot against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Spurs elected to rest their top two scorers, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, in the second game of their eight-game “Rodeo Trip,” with the second half of a back-to-back looming Thursday night against the Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore.

Facing a team that held them to 92 points in November, the Warriors led just 49-45 late in the second period before finishing the half 7-for-7, extending the advantage to 66-52 at halftime.

The two-time defending champs then made their first seven shots of the second half, a flurry they extended to 17 of 18 while turning the contest into a 114-81 blowout in the final minute of the third period.

The Warriors scored 49 points in the quarter, giving them 115 for three periods, the most ever allowed through three quarters in the Gregg Popovich era in San Antonio.

Klay Thompson had 26 points and Kevin Durant 23 for the Warriors, who won for the 13th time in their last 14 games.

Durant also found time in his 29 minutes to record team highs with eight rebounds and nine assists.

Stephen Curry had 19 points, DeMarcus Cousins 15, Andre Iguodala 11 and Kevon Looney 10 for Golden State, which accumulated 42 assists, the most by the Warriors this season.

Golden State shot 57.9 percent for the game and 16 of 34 on 3-pointers.

Pressed into his first start of the season with three regulars — including Derrick White — out of action, Patty Mills made four 3-pointers to lead the Spurs with 16 points.

Rudy Gay added 15 points, Davis Bertans 12, Dante Cunningham 11 and Bryn Forbes 10 for San Antonio, which began its long road excursion with a 127-112 loss at Sacramento on Monday.

The Spurs shot 43.2 percent, 12 of 32 on 3-pointers.

San Antonio hung within 53-50 on Mills’ third 3-pointer of the first half with 3:04 remaining in the second period before the Warriors used three steals to ignite an 11-0 flurry.

Durant, Curry and Draymond Green had steals in the 1:38 spurt, with Iguodala benefiting with two dunks at the other end among five Golden State hoops.

The Warriors led 66-52 at the break, with Durant scoring 17 of his 23 and Thompson 16 of his 26.

—Field Level Media