'Seismic change' for Warriors could lead Klay to Clippers

Fireworks are coming for the Golden State Warriors this summer, when Kevin Durant is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract and Klay Thompson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

FILE PHOTO: May 6, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets in game four of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center.

What the Warriors don’t yet know: Will the party be a celebration or mourning of glory days?

Durant has been linked to the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and others, while downplaying that he’s given any other destination much thought. His 2019-20 option is worth $31.5 million.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski shed light on the thinking of Thompson, including the likelihood of the sharpshooter jumping to a Los Angeles team if the Warriors don’t offer a maximum contract — $191 million over six years.

“If they come with a five-year, $190 million max deal for Klay Thompson, that’s done on July 1. He’s going into the new building with Steph Curry. If they try to do anything less than that, you can expect Klay Thompson to be out in free agency. Watch not for the Lakers then, but the Clippers,” Wojnarowski said.

Wojnarowski said the franchise is bracing for “seismic change.”

Thompson’s father, Mychal, followed the report by praising the Clippers via Twitter.

In addition to Durant and Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins, Andrew Bogut, Kevon Looney, Quinn Cook and Jordan Bell have no guarantees for 2019-20.

Thompson made $18.988 million this season, and the Warriors will have more contract matters to settle after Durant and Thompson choose their future destination.

Draymond Green is scheduled to be a free agent after next season, when he’s due $18.5 million, as are Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

