Raptors rout Warriors to cap season sweep

Kyle Lowry scored eight of his team-high 23 points in an early runaway Wednesday night as the Toronto Raptors completed a season-series sweep over the Golden State Warriors with a 113-93 romp in Oakland, Calif.

Lowry (12 assists) and Serge Ibaka (20 points, 12 rebounds) recorded double-doubles, helping Toronto snap a 13-game losing streak at Golden State that dated back to 2004.

The Raptors had recorded a 131-128 overtime win over the two-time defending champs when the teams met in Toronto late last month.

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 30 points on 13-for-22 shooting for the Warriors, who were held to their third-lowest output of the season.

Lowry scored eight points, Ibaka had six points and Danny Green and Fred VanVleet added 3-pointers as Toronto ran out to a 22-9 lead in the first 6:18 of the game.

In running their road record to 12-3 overall, including 7-0 against Western Conference teams, the Raptors built a 57-41 halftime advantage. The Warriors never got closer than 12 in the second half.

Green finished with 15 points, Pascal Siakam 13 and VanVleet 10 for Toronto, which was playing the night after opening a four-game trip with a 123-99 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Raptors improved to 6-0 on the second night of back-to-backs, doing so despite not having Kawhi Leonard, who sat out both games due to a sore right hip.

Early in the second quarter, Toronto center Jonas Valanciunas suffered a dislocated left thumb and did not return after getting slapped in the hand by Draymond Green. No foul was called on the play.

Klay Thompson was held to 14 points and Stephen Curry 10 for the Warriors, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Thompson missed all five of his 3-point attempts and Curry went just 2-for-8 from beyond the arc as Golden State shot just 23.1 percent (6-for-26) on 3-point tries.

The Warriors had made at least 18 3-pointers in each of their previous three games.

Quinn Cook had 13 points for the Warriors.

