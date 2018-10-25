Curry scores 51 in 3 quarters to pace Warriors

EditorsNote: 8th graf, changes to Warriors’ shooting percentages, 3rd graf, eliminates extraneous words

Stephen Curry became just the fourth NBA player in the last 10 years to score 50 or more points in the first three quarters Wednesday night, pouring in 51 in the Golden State Warriors’ 144-122 victory over the Washington Wizards in Oakland, Calif.

Curry sandwiched an eight-point second quarter with 23- and 20-point periods in joining James Harden, Carmelo Anthony and teammate Klay Thompson with 50 or more points in the first 36 minutes of an NBA game in the past decade.

Curry did not play in the fourth quarter, finishing three points under his career high.

The 51 points were an NBA season high, surpassing the 50 scored by Detroit’s Blake Griffin against Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Curry did a majority of his scoring on 3-pointers, hitting 11 of 16, the sixth time in his career that he has made 11 or more. His career high is 13.

Kevin Durant added 30 points and Thompson 19 for the Warriors, who improved to 3-0 at home this season.

Durant also finished with game highs in rebounds (eight) and assists (seven).

The Warriors shot 57.6 percent in the game, including 45.5 percent (15-for-33) from 3-point range.

Bradley Beal had 23 points to lead the Wizards, who were coming off an overtime victory at Portland on Monday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (17 points), Markieff Morris (14), John Wall (13), Otto Porter Jr. (12) and Jeff Green (10) also scored in double figures for the Wizards, who have games remaining at Sacramento, the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis on their nine-game trip.

Washington shot 45.2 percent from the field.

The Warriors never trailed after the third minute of the game, but led just 26-22 with 4:31 left in the first quarter before Curry scored 18 consecutive Golden State points in a flurry that opened up a nine-point advantage.

The Warriors led 80-71 at halftime, joining Utah as the only teams to put up 80 or more points in the first half this season.

Golden State finished with 37 assists, with Draymond Green recording a game-high 12.

—Field Level Media