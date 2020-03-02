Wizards beat Warriors behind 34 points from Beal

Bradley Beal broke the Washington franchise record for consecutive 25-point games with his 18th straight Sunday night, a game-high 34-point performance that lifted the Wizards over the host Golden State Warriors 124-110.

March 1, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) smiles while warming up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Beal shot 10 for 24 from the field and 7 for 9 on 3-pointers for the Wizards, who are 1-1 on a four-game Western swing.

The league’s second-leading scorer had shared the franchise-record run of 25-point games at 17 with Walt Bellamy, who established the mark in 1962.

Beal also had a team-high eight assists and five steals in 35 minutes.

Andrew Wiggins had a team-high 27 points for the Warriors, who were seeking their first winning streak since the last time they saw — and beat — the Wizards on Feb. 3 in Washington.

Beal’s point total tied the fourth-most for a visitor in the brief history of the new Chase Center in San Francisco. Portland’s Damian Lillard set the mark of 39 in November.

Seeking to keep their flickering playoff hopes alive in the Eastern Conference, the Wizards used an early 11-0 burst to take a lead they relinquished only when tied at 53 and 55 late in the second period. Beal had a 3-pointer and Thomas Bryant a three-point play in the run.

Washington put the game away in the third quarter, when it extended a six-point halftime advantage to as many as 21. Davis Bertans (two) and Rui Hachimura (one) combined for three 3-pointers in the period, during which the visitors outscored the Warriors 31-19.

Bertans finished with 29 points, including eight 3-pointers in 10 attempts, for Washington, which outscored the Warriors 60-27 from beyond the arc.

The eight threes were the most for a Chase Center visitor this season, and one more than Beal’s seven, which equalled the old mark set by Denver’s Will Barton in January. D’Angelo Russell twice hit nine threes in a game while with the Warriors earlier this season.

Hachimura added 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Bryant scored 12 points for the Wizards, who had lost four of their previous five.

For the second night in a row in a back-to-back sequence, the Warriors suited up just eight players, with all three reserves scoring in double figures. This time, each — Eric Paschall, Mychal Mulder and Jordan Poole — had 17 points.

Starters Marquese Chriss chipped in with a game-high 13 rebounds to complement 12 points, Dragan Bender 10 rebounds to go with eight points, and Damion Lee 10 points for the Warriors, who snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win at Phoenix on Saturday.

—Field Level Media