Report: Anthony has 'multiple options' for return to NBA

FILE PHOTO: 2016 Rio Olympics - Basketball - Final - Men's Gold Medal Game Serbia v USA - Carioca Arena 1 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/8/2016. Carmelo Anthony (USA) of the USA smiles while on the bench during the game. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Carmelo Anthony has “multiple options” available to him if he wants to return to the NBA, The Athletic reported Friday.

Anthony, 34, is on the roster of the Houston Rockets, but he and the team divorced in mid-November. He signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract in the summer.

He is expected to choose one of the options before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 7. It is unclear whether the Rockets would try to trade him or waive him. No potential suitors were named.

Anthony, a 16-year veteran, never found his place with the Rockets and appeared in just 10 games, averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He shot just 40.5 percent, and in his final game with the Rockets, he was 1-of-11 shooting and missed six shots from 3-point range.

For his career, he has averaged 24.0 points. He is a 10-time All-Star, and his 25,551 career points put him third in scoring among active NBA players, trailing only LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki.

