Nets stun Rockets in OT despite Harden's 58

EditorsNote: adds to second graf; changes to “PJ” in fourth graf; adds new fifth graf; rewords next-to-last graf

Spencer Dinwiddie converted a three-point play with 28 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Brooklyn Nets erased a seven-point deficit in the extra session for a 145-142 victory over the host Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Dinwiddie scored 25 of his 33 points in the fourth period and overtime, including three 3-pointers in the final 27 seconds of regulation, allowing Brooklyn to overcome a season-high 58 points from Houston’s James Harden.

Dinwiddie drilled a trey with 8.4 seconds left to force overtime, and with the Rockets leading 142-135 following a James Nunnally trey at the 1:28 mark of the extra period, assisted on a Treveon Graham corner 3-pointer that sliced the deficit to four with 1:12 left to play.

After Jarrett Allen pulled the Nets to within 142-140, Dinwiddie scored through a PJ Tucker foul. Dinwiddie’s subsequent free throw provided the Nets the lead and capped their miraculous rally.

Brooklyn’s Joe Harris added two foul shots with 1.6 seconds left, and Gerald Green missed on a 3-point try at the buzzer.

Harden recorded his second consecutive 50-point game, and he added 10 rebounds and six assists. Houston set an NBA record with 70 3-point attempts, with Tucker hitting a 3-pointer with 1:09 left in regulation to bypass the old mark of 61.

Houston shot 23 of 70 from deep. Tucker and Eric Gordon, who returned from an eight-game injury hiatus only to depart in the second half, scored 20 points each.

Graham added 21 points for the Nets while Allen recorded a double-double of 20 points and 24 rebounds. DeMarre Carroll scored 22 points in reserve and teamed with Dinwiddie as Brooklyn backups totaled 63 points. Houston received 31 points from its bench, 15 from Green.

Following a pedestrian, 14-point first half on 6-for-15 shooting, Harden erupted for 22 in the third quarter. He followed a Gordon 3-pointer with a three-point play and a pair of free throws that cut what was an eight-point halftime deficit to 64-62 and then handed the baton to Tucker, who scored seven consecutive points to give the Rockets a four-point advantage.

Harden tallied five points before a Nunnally 3-pointer, then reeled off an 11-0 run that pushed the Houston lead to 92-80. When he took a seat immediately thereafter, the Nets responded with five quick points, prompting Harden to re-enter the game with 44.4 seconds left in the period. He produced two free throws to cap his outburst to build the lead to 94-85 entering the final quarter.

—Field Level Media