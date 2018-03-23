Rockets beat Pistons for 7th straight win

James Harden scored 10 of his 21 points in overtime and the Houston Rockets survived a miserable shooting effort and beat the Detroit Pistons, 100-96, Thursday at the Toyota Center in Houston.

The Rockets extended their winning streak to seven games despite missing 39 of 51 3-pointers, 10 of 28 free throws and shooting 35.4 percent overall. Harden finished 4 for 20 from the floor and misfired on all eight of his 3s, yet found enough late offense to carry Houston to victory.

Eric Gordon, filling in for the injured Chris Paul (hamstring), led the Rockets with 22 points.

Blake Griffin recorded his third triple-double of the season, and first with the Pistons, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and

Andre Drummond added 17 points and 20 rebounds.

Detroit shot 10 of 19 from the free-throw line and 6-for-38 (15.8 percent) from behind the arc.

After the teams shot a combined 15 for 42 in an unsightly third quarter, the Rockets appeared to finally discover a rhythm midway through the fourth when Gordon made consecutive layups and Trevor Ariza drilled a second-chance 3-pointer for an 86-77 lead with 4:53 left.

But the Pistons responded with an 11-0 run, snapped by a goaltending call that credited P.J. Tucker with the game-tying basket with 29.9 seconds left.

For a second consecutive game, Houston suffered through a terrible start from the perimeter, missing 10 of 12 3s in the first quarter while sinking into an eight-point hole.

Yet despite that, the Pistons failed to forge a significant lead, with Gordon converting a pair of late driving layups that pulled Houston to within 27-21 after one period.

The Rockets managed to hang on until the intermission, even with Harden recording his first field goal with 59.1 seconds remaining in the half. Houston hit three 3-pointers and a added a three-point play over the ensuing six minutes to keep the margin close, and when Harden converted two free throws with 1.2 seconds left, the Rockets were within 50-48 at the break.

Detroit shot 57.5 percent in the first half yet missed 11 of 12 3-pointers. And, with 12 turnovers, the Pistons allowed Houston to attempt nine additional shots by the break.

