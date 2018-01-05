Curry, Thompson lead Durant-less Warriors past Harden-less Rockets

Stephen Curry scored 29 points and Klay Thompson added 28 as the Golden State Warriors recorded a 124-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday at Toyota Center in Houston.

The Warriors improved their NBA-best record to 31-8 and won their ninth consecutive road game despite the fact forward Kevin Durant sat out after suffering a strained right calf on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Rockets guard James Harden missed his second straight game with a partially torn hamstring and could miss the rest of the month.

Golden State forward Draymond Green had 17 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his 21st career triple-double, breaking the franchise mark set by Hall of Famer Tom Gola.

Eric Gordon scored 30 points for the Rockets (27-10), who dropped their seventh straight home game against Golden State. Gerald Green matched his career best of eight 3-pointers en route to a season-best 29-point outing, and Chris Paul added 28 points and nine assists.

The Rockets were a woeful 17-of-50 from 3-point range in a contest that was the 1,000th of Mike D‘Antoni’s coaching career. His record is 537-463.

“Just getting stops,” Curry said of the key to the victory in a postgame interview on TNT. “We know Houston is an explosive team, and you can’t get discouraged when Gerald Green and Eric Gordon are making shots.”

Thompson’s layup gave Golden State a 101-91 edge with 9:57 remaining. The Rockets were within 115-108 on Paul’s 3-pointer with 3:39 left before the Warriors scored the next seven points to wrap up a victory that stretched the road winning streak to third longest in franchise history.

Gerald Green scored 13 points in the third quarter for the Rockets, who used an 11-0 spurt to take an 85-79 lead with 2:41 left in the period. But Golden State controlled the rest of the quarter, tying the score at 90 on Nick Young’s 3-pointer with 37.6 seconds left and taking a 93-90 edge on Curry’s 3 with 2.7 seconds remaining.

Gordon scored 17 and Paul added 15 as the Rockets held a 63-62 lead at the break.

Golden State finished the half with a 10-2 surge, capped by Thompson’s 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left. Thompson scored 15 and Curry added 14 in the half.

Gordon scored 13 first-quarter points as the Rockets held a 37-33 lead after the stanza.

--Field Level Media