Harden, Rockets survive Warriors in OT

James Harden followed a contested 3-pointer against the shot clock with a challenged floater in the lane, and the Houston Rockets claimed Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinal series with a 126-121 overtime victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

May 4, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; General view of shirts on seats before game three of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston cut the series deficit to 2-1, with Game 4 set for Monday in Houston.

Harden finished with 41 points, nine rebounds and six assists, carrying the baton home after Eric Gordon (30 points) and Clint Capela (13 points, 11 rebounds) held the line in the first half.

Harden drilled a step-back 3-pointer over Andre Iguodala with 49 seconds left in overtime, building the Houston lead to 124-118.

Kevin Durant — who poured in a game-high 46 points on 14-of-31 shooting — answered with three free throws following an Austin Rivers foul, but Harden scored over Draymond Green the ensuing possession for a five-point lead.

After Stephen Curry missed an uncontested dunk that would have cut the deficit to three with 19.2 seconds left, the Warriors did not foul, and the Rockets secured their first victory of the series.

Durant, who scored 10 consecutive Warriors points to open the fourth quarter, and Green, who notched his sixth career postseason triple-double (19 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists), were brilliant in defeat. Along with Iguodala (16 points, 3 of 4 on 3-pointers), that tandem helped the Warriors manage through the poor shooting of Curry and Klay Thompson, who finished a combined 4-for-15 from deep.

Still, when the Rockets went the final 5:09 of regulation without a basket, the Warriors had their shot at a 3-0 series lead. Durant missed with 19.2 seconds left in regulation, and Thompson tied up Chris Paul in the final seconds to prevent the Rockets from attempting a would-be game-winner.

Gordon kept the Rockets afloat during their ragged start offensively. Golden State led by as many as nine midway through the first before Gordon got some help, first from Capela on the offensive boards and then from Paul down the stretch of the period, with his five points cutting the deficit to 26-25 heading to the second.

When the Rockets extended to an 11-point lead in the second, it was Gordon again leading the charge. His steal and layup preceded a 3 that pushed Houston to a 36-27 advantage, and Gordon closed the first half with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Harden finally came alive late, his 13 points offsetting strong showings from Green and Durant that kept the Warriors close.

—Field Level Media