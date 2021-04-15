Caris Levert helps push Pacers past Rockets

Caris LeVert scored 27 points including a stretch of seven in a row in the fourth quarter to help the Indiana Pacers hold off the host Houston Rockets for a 132-124 victory on Wednesday night.

Slideshow ( 48 images )

Indiana picked up a much-needed win as it tries to stay in the thick of the race for one of the spots in the postseason play-in tournament.

The Rockets’ mostly forgettable season continued as they lost their fourth in a row and suffered their 31st defeat in their past 34 games.

Malcolm Brogdon fell one assist short of his second career triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Pacers to their fourth win in their past five games. Indiana secured its fourth victory in a row away from home to begin a three-game road trip.

The Pacers led wire-to-wire and by as many as 22 points, shooting 53.2 percent (50-for-94) for the game.

But the Rockets closed the gap to six with 5:58 left in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Kelly Olynyk.

Brogdon hit a three with 3:01 left to give Indiana a 10-point lead and made four free throws down the stretch to help seal the win.

Domantas Sabonis also had a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds as well as seven assists.

Jeremy Lamb hit his first seven shots including four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points off the Pacers bench.

T.J. McConnell shot a perfect 5-for-5 and was clutch on the defensive end with four steals to go along with 12 points. Oshae Brissett also had 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting.

John Wall led Houston with 31 points and nine assists, but shot 12-for-28 from the field and went 0-for-7 from 3-point range.

Olynyk (25 points and 10 rebounds) and Christian Wood (25 points and 13 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 19 points and five assists while Jae’Sean Tate totaled 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

--Field Level Media