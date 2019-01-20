Rockets rally, top Lakers in OT

Eric Gordon drilled a game-tying 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation and later converted four free throws inside the final 10 seconds of overtime to help carry the Houston Rockets to a 138-134 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Gordon finished with 30 points. He served as a strong complement to James Harden, who posted 48 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Gordon and Harden sank threes in succession to open the extra session, with the Gordon trey supplying the Rockets their first lead of the game at 123-120 at the 4:49 mark.

Kyle Kuzma paced the Lakers with 32 points but recorded just two over the fourth quarter and overtime. Brandon Ingram caught fire down the stretch, scoring 11 of his 21 in the extra period, while three Lakers scored in double figures off the bench: Ivica Zubac (17 points), Lance Stephenson (16) and JaVale McGee (12 points, 14 rebounds).

The Lakers have dropped five consecutive games to the Rockets, who received 18 points from James Ennis III and 17 from Gerald Green.

Disjointed and hapless in the first half, the Rockets erupted in the third quarter. Houston missed 25 of 33 3-pointers prior to the intermission, only to hit 7 of 16 in the third. The Rockets reeled off a 15-0 run midway through the period; Tucker converted on an inbounds play with 5:06 left to cut the deficit to 76-74, but the Rockets never pulled even.

Kuzma eviscerated the Rockets in the first quarter, posting 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including four 3-pointers. The Lakers ran at every opportunity, with Houston unable to fashion much resistance defensively in transition. And the Rockets’ size problems were again laid bare, with the Lakers claiming a plus-13 rebounding advantage in their 39-point opening frame.

There was no reprieve for the Rockets in the second. Lakers reserves built the bridge to a 21-point lead prior to the break, with Michael Beasley chipping in a three-point play and Zubac converting a second-chance opportunity for a 57-36 lead at the 3:39 mark.

Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (eight points, 11 assists) departed with an ankle injury in the third quarter, and coach Luke Walton was ejected following two technical fouls at the 6:05 mark.

