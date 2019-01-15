Harden hits for 57 as Rockets rout Grizzlies

EditorsNote: Moved up the reference to Harden’s 36 points by halftime; other minor fixes

James Harden scored a season-high 57 points, and the host Houston Rockets survived their first game without center Clint Capela, pulling away in the second half for a 112-94 victory over the reeling Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Harden recorded his 17th consecutive 30-point game, the longest such streak since Wilt Chamberlain had a 20-game run in 1964. Kobe Bryant had a stretch of 16 straight 30-point games in 2003. Harden had 36 points in the first half.

One night after the Rockets lost Capela to a right thumb injury, Harden shot 17 of 33 from the floor, including 6 of 15 on 3-point tries, while converting 17 of 18 free throws. He added nine rebounds and two steals to carry the Rockets for a lengthy stretch, although Houston didn’t fully extend its margin until several others contributed from deep in the third quarter.

Capela is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

The Rockets shot 9 of 16 from 3-point range in the third, with Harden responsible for only two of those treys. Austin Rivers and Gerald Green combined for three 3-pointers that helped build the lead to 63-55 before PJ Tucker, Gary Clark and Harden added three additional treys to stretch the advantage to 16.

Harden recorded his second and final assist on the Clark 3-pointer, and his pass following dribble penetration put Green in position to assist on the Tucker trey.

Houston’s Danuel House Jr. tallied 15 points, and Green scored 14 points, 12 of them in the second half. Rivers added 11 points as Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni notched his 600th career victory. Houston has alternated wins and losses the past seven games.

Garrett Temple and Mike Conley scored 14 each for the Grizzlies, who have dropped eight of their past nine games.

Already rolling following a 15-point first quarter on 5-of-7 shooting, Harden exploded for 21 points in the second. His three-point play at the 7:19 mark provided the Rockets a 38-36 lead, and on the ensuing possession, Harden scored through another foul. Harden converted that three-point opportunity as well, continuing a stretch of 11 consecutive Houston points and 17 of the team’s final 19 in the first half.

Harden’s 36 points at the break set a franchise record for the first half and was one shy of the 37 points Vernon Maxwell scored in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 26, 1991.

Still, despite the heroics from the reigning MVP, the Rockets only led 54-48 at the intermission.

