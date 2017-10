G James Harden scored 27 points in Tuesday’s 122-121 victory at Golden State.

G Eric Gordon scored 24 points in Tuesday’s 122-121 victory at Golden State.

Luc Mbah a Moute ignited a rally with 12 fourth-quarter points in Tuesday’s 122-121 victory at Golden State. Mbah a Moute finished with 14 points.

G Chris Paul recorded four points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in his Rockets debut in Tuesday’s 122-121 victory at Golden State.