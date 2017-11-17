Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

G James Harden had 33 of his 48 points before halftime of Thursday’s victory over the Suns. Harden was 12 for 22 from the field and 18 for 18 from the free-throw line after going 19 for 19 against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. He now has the most free throws without a miss (37) over a two-game span in NBA history. He scored 40 or more points for the 40th time in his career.

F Luc Mbah a Moute missed Thursday’s game with an illness. .

G Chris Paul returned to the lineup Thursday after missing 14 of the first 15 games with a left knee injury. He was limited to 20 minutes but still had a double-double (11 points and 10 assists).