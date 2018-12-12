Bench boosts Rockets past Blazers

EditorsNote: final score changed postgame

James Harden scored a team-high 29 points, but it was a maligned group of reserves who helped carry the host Houston Rockets to a come-from-behind, 111-104 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Following a change in their starting lineup, with guard Eric Gordon replacing James Ennis, the Rockets received 37 points from their bench. Gerald Green (13 points), Danuel House Jr. (12) and Nene (10) all scored in double figures to help Houston snap a three-game skid.

The Rockets’ four-man bench shot 15 of 22 from the floor, and with Houston trailing 78-75 late in the third quarter, keyed a 25-5 run that stretched into the fourth. Green and House were instrumental during that stretch as the Rockets built a 100-83 lead before Portland rallied.

The Rockets entered play last in the league in bench scoring.

The Trail Blazers clawed within 102-97 on a pair of free throws by Jusuf Nurkic (15 points, 10 rebounds) with 2:56 remaining before Gordon (14 points) responded with a driving layup that beat the shot clock.

Rockets guard Chris Paul (11 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) sealed the win at the free-throw line as Portland took its fifth consecutive road loss. Damian Lillard paced the Trail Blazers with 34 points, while CJ McCollum chipped in 22.

The Trail Blazers bludgeoned Houston on the offensive glass in the first quarter, parlaying six offensive rebounds into eight second-chance points and an early 15-point advantage.

Nurkic and Al-Farouq Aminu (10 points, 15 boards) combined for five of those offensive boards, effectively undermining the Rockets’ defensive effort. When Evan Turner corralled a McCollum miss and converted a layup at the 4:04 mark, Portland led 27-12. Suddenly, the Rockets’ reserves arrived en masse.

While Harden and Gordon ignited a 15-2 run, Nene, Green, and House kept the fire going. When House followed a Green 3-pointer with two free throws at the 8:14 mark of the second, the Rockets led 36-33.

Portland, with Nurkic dominating the paint, reclaimed its lead, but the Rockets discovered the moxie needed to remain in contention before mounting another run.

