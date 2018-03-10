Balanced Pacers rout Hawks in Collison return

Bojan Bogdanovic paced a balanced attack with 21 points and the Indiana Pacers routed the Atlanta Hawks 112-87 Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Myles Turner finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Pacers, who bounced back from a 20-point blowout loss to Utah to win for the fourth time in the last five games. Indiana entered Friday’s game tied with Washington for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers are getting healthy for the stretch run. Veteran point guard Darren Collison returned after missing the last 12 games recovering from knee surgery. Collison scored 17 points off the bench in 21 minutes.

The Pacers stormed out to a quick double-digit lead. Oladipo hit a jumper that put Indiana in front 27-12. Collison, Turner and Cory Joseph each made two 3-pointers to fuel a 34-point first quarter for the Pacers. Joseph finished with 18 points, one of five Pacers in double figures.

Indiana hit 14 3-pointers, shot 49.5 percent from the floor and outrebounded Atlanta 49-35.

Dennis Schroder scored 11 points in the first half, but the Hawks trailed 53-37 at halftime.

The Pacers poured it on in the third quarter, with Oladipo scoring 15 of his points, including a step-back 3-pointer that gave Indiana an 83-53 lead.

Rookie guard Tyler Dorsey was a bright spot for the Hawks, who have long been playing for next season. Dorsey scored a career-high 18 points to make his case to be a part of Atlanta’s future.

Schroder finished with 15 points, and Mike Muscala added 12 points for the Hawks.

The Hawks return to Atlanta to open a three-game homestand, beginning with a Sunday matinee against Chicago. They will host Oklahoma City and Charlotte before embarking on a six-game road trip toward the end of the month before returning home to face Philadelphia on March 30.

Indiana now heads to Boston on Sunday and Philadelphia on Tuesday.

— Field Level Media