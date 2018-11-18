Bogdanovic leads Pacers past struggling Hawks

Bojan Bogdanovic picked up the slack after an injury to Victor Oladipo, scoring 22 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 97-89 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Bogdanovic, the NBA leader in 3-point percentage, was 3-for-5 beyond the arc and 7-for-12 from the field. He added four rebounds and helped the Pacers win their second in a row.

The Pacers played most of the game without Oladipo, who left after only four minutes with a sore right knee. Oladipo, who had seen his streak of 20-point games end at 13 in his last start, scored only two points before departing.

Indiana also got 12 points each from Darren Collison and Aaron Holiday, who came off the bench to sink 3-of-4 from downtown. Myles Turner had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis matched his career high with 16 rebounds.

Turner had three blocked shots, allowing him to pass Clemon Johnson and move into seventh place on the Pacers’ all-time block list.

It was the seventh straight loss for the Hawks, who went 0-4 on a road trip that took the team to the West Coast and Denver before finishing in Indianapolis.

Atlanta got power forward John Collins back from an ankle injury that has kept him out all season. Collins had 12 points and two rebounds in his return.

The Hawks were led by Jeremy Lin with 16 points and Kent Bazemore with 13. Dewayne Dedmon added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Atlanta playedd without second-leading scorer Taurean Price for the second straight game with a sore Achilles.

The Hawks led 56-47 at halftime thanks to a 32-22 second-quarter effort. But the third period, a problem all season, was an issue again with Atlanta being outscored 26-16. That allowed the Pacers to enter the final period with a 73-72 lead.

The Pacers shot 40 percent (12-of-30) from behind the arc, while the Hawks shot 27.6 percent (8-of-29). Atlanta rookie Trae Young was 0-for-5 from long range and finished with nine points.

