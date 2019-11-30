Pacers nip Hawks in OT despite Young's 49

EditorsNote: Clarifies Young’s eight straight points in graf 7; other minor edits

Nov 29, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) shoots the ball during warm ups against the Atlanta Hawks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Warren’s corner 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining in overtime gave the Pacers the lead for good, and Indiana survived a career-high-tying 49 points from Trae Young to beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-104 on Friday in Indianapolis.

With 16 points, Warren was one of five Pacers to score in double figures. Jeremy Lamb led the way with 20 points, Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis each added 17 points, and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 points.

Sabonis also had 12 rebounds and two assists — one of which was to Warren for the shot that sealed Indiana’s fifth consecutive win.

The victory did not come without struggle for Indiana against an Atlanta team that ended up losing its ninth straight.

Young’s season-high scoring performance included a high-arching finger roll with 11.5 seconds remaining in regulation that ultimately forced overtime. Young, who hit 16 of 28 from the floor, 8 of 15 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 at the foul line, has scored at least 29 points in each of his past four games.

Indiana opened overtime with Lamb scoring on a step-back fadeaway, then passing out of a double-team to Turner for a wide-open 3-pointer. Young answered with a 3-pointer, and an Alex Len dunk tied it before Warren’s decisive bucket.

Atlanta built an 11-point lead at halftime, but a 29-11 third quarter for Indiana flipped the contest in the Pacers’ favor. The teams traded baskets for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter before three straight baskets Hawks by Young (including two 3-pointers) in a 94-second span gave the Hawks an 87-86 lead.

Neither side led by more than seven points in the fourth quarter or overtime.

DeAndre’ Bembry and Len both scored 15 points off the bench for the Hawks, and Bembry added 12 rebounds. Jabari Parker grabbed 10 rebounds, but shot just 1 of 8 from the floor for four points for Atlanta.

Outside of Young, the rest of Atlanta’s starters combined for just 19 points — a stark contrast to the entire Indiana starting five scoring at least 16 apiece.

—Field Level Media