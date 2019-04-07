Nets defeat Pacers to clinch playoff berth

D’Angelo Russell scored 20 points and the Brooklyn Nets clinched a playoff berth by leading most of the way in a 108-96 victory over the host Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Apr 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots against Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) during the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Nets (41-40) clinched their first playoff berth since qualifying as the eighth seed in 2015 where they lost in six games to the Atlanta Hawks, where current coach Kenny Atkinson was an assistant coach.

The Nets also clinched at least the seventh seed after the Detroit Pistons lost to the Charlotte Hornets earlier Sunday. If Orlando loses its game in Boston later on Sunday, the Nets will get the sixth seed.

Brooklyn completed an impressive back-to-back road sweep by following up its five-point victory at Milwaukee and led for the final 40:19. The Nets also completed a six-game stretch against the top five teams in the Eastern Conference by going 3-3.

Russell shot 7-of-15 and made a 3-pointer for the 60th straight game. He helped secure the victory with a three-point play with 5:14 left that gave Brooklyn a 98-85 lead. Russell exited in the final minute and embraced Atkinson as he headed to the bench and then was doused with water by teammate Caris LeVert while conducting his postgame on-court interview.

Joe Harris added 18 of his 19 points in the first half, hitting three 3-pointers during an 11-0 run in the second quarter that helped the Nets get an eight-point lead at halftime.

LeVert contributed 18 points for the Nets, who shot 45.5 percent. Jarrett Allen and Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 12 points apiece in a game where Brooklyn outrebounded Indiana 52-33.

The Pacers (47-34) lost for the ninth time in 12 games and officially are locked into the fifth seed. Even if Indiana and Boston finish tied, the Celtics own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 17 points and Thaddeus Young — who was a starting forward in 2015 for the Nets — added 16. Bojan Bogdanovic contributed 13 for the Pacers, who lost starting center Myles Turner to a sprained right ankle left in the third quarter.

