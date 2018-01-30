Oladipo paces Indiana to win over Hornets

Victor Oladipo scored 25 points and center Myles Turner chipped in with 22 points to power the Indiana Pacers to a 105-96 victory over Charlotte on Monday night in Indianapolis.

Oladipo sank 11 of 15 shots. Turner came off the bench to hit 8 of 11 shots, including a career-high tying four 3-pointers in six attempts. Turner, who returned to action Saturday night after missing nine games with a right elbow injury, scored just four points in the victory over Orlando.

Thaddeus Young had 16 points 8-of-12 shooting, scoring in double figures for the 12th consecutive game. Domantas Sabonis chipped in with 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for the Pacers. Indiana point guard Darren Collison added 13 points.

“It was a feel good win for everyone,” Turner told Fox Sports Indiana after the game. “It feels good to get back to doing what I do.”

The Pacers went on an 11-2 run to take a 94-86 lead with six minutes to go. The Pacers, who host Memphis Wednesday, have won four home games in a row.

Kemba Walker was high for Charlotte with 23 on 7-of-15 shooting. Dwight Howard, who scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half for the Hornets. Howard hit 9 of 15 shots and had a team-high 11 rebounds. Charlotte’s Nicolas Batum scored 22 points, hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers.

Charlotte’s Marvin Williams was helped off the court with 2:40 left in the game after he banged knees with teammate Walker.

Indiana clung to an 81-78 advantage after three quarters. The Hornets, who scored the last three points of the third quarter, scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to take an 82-81 lead. But the Pacers’ run broke open a close game.

The Pacers shot 54.2 percent and the Hornets hit 44.6 percent.

In a first half which featured 14 lead changes and 11 ties, the Pacers led 52-51 at halftime. Neither team led by more than four points in that opening half.

Indiana shot 52.4 percent in the first half while Charlotte made 21 of 43 shots. The two teams were tied 23-all after the first quarter.

--Field Level Media