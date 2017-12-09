Oladipo helps Pacers snap Cavaliers’ 13-game win streak

INDIANAPOLIS -- Victor Oladipo couldn’t point to any major reason for his second-half explosion.

“I was just going out there being aggressive and trying to make plays,” Oladipo said after scoring 25 of his 33 points in the final two quarters to help Indiana Pacers top the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-102, snapping their league-leading 13-game winning streak on Friday night.

Oladipo scored 20 in the third quarter as the Pacers turned a six-point halftime deficit into a three-point lead (89-86) after three quarters.

The Pacers (15-11) have now won both meetings with Cleveland (18-8), but Oladipo wasn’t ready to call it a statement win.

”We haven’t done anything,“ Oladipo said. It was just another game that we had to go out there and compete and win. We did a great job playing as a team, working hard and getting a win.”

The Pacers, who have won three in a row, made 15 3-point shots. Oladipo made a career high-tying 6 of 13 treys. The only real blemish for Oladipo, who had eight rebounds and five assists, was that he went 5 of 10 from the foul line.

“For the first time, he is seeing the best defender each night and the game plan is to take him out,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. “Learning how to play consistently every night with that challenge. It’s not going to change for him.”

Myles Turner added 15 points for Indiana.

LeBron James paced the Cavaliers with 29 points on 12-of-22 shooting and also had 10 rebounds and eight assists. Kevin Love added 20 points and seven rebounds and J.R. Smith scored 15 for the Cavs. The 13 wins in a row had equaled the franchise record.

“Streaks are meant to be broken, obviously,” James said. “We knew this would be a tough game for us. They’re playing extremely well at home. We gave ourselves a chance, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Indiana point guard Darren Collison didn’t play in fourth quarter because of some soreness in his knee. McMillan said he is hopeful Collison will be able to play against visiting Denver on Sunday.

Both teams struggled to score most of the fourth quarter, but McMillan was pleased with the defense.

“LeBron makes it so difficult to (defend) those guys because he’s playing the five (center) and playing the point on offense,” McMillan said. “You are cross-matched up all over the place. But I think our guys did a good job of adapting.”

Smith’s 3-pointer sliced the Pacers’ lead to 96-95 with 2:49 to go. Indiana’s Bojan Bogdanovic answered with a 3 to give the Pacers a 99-95 edge. Oladipo hit one of two free throws with 1:35 left to push the Pacers’ advantage to 100-95. James followed with a putback to make it 100-97. However, Oladipo answered loudly with another 3 to make it 103-97 with 1:01 remaining.

Another Smith 3-pointer eventually cut the Pacers’ lead to 104-102 with 10.6 seconds remaining. Indiana’s Cory Joseph made it a four-point game with two free throws with 8.5 ticks to play. Love missed a 3-point shot with 6.7 seconds left.

Indiana outscored Cleveland 17-16 in the fourth quarter.

“It’s just pure will and grit,” Turner said of the Pacers’ defense in the final quarter. “We just locked in and got the job done.”

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said some personnel switches helped slow the Pacers down in the fourth quarter. Jeff Green played 10 minutes while Love logged just two in the fourth.

“We had to get stops, in which we did, but then also we struggled to score when that happened, so you’ve just got to kind of pick your poison,” Lue said.

The Pacers shot 44.2 percent (38 of 86) overall while the Cavs were at 43 percent (37 of 86).

The Cavaliers took a 63-57 halftime lead, powered by 18 first-half points on 7-of-10 shooting by James.

Indiana led by as many as 11 at 13-2 before Cleveland rallied to take a 33-32 edge at the end of the first quarter.

NOTES: Cleveland has made at least 10 3-pointers in 15 consecutive games. ... Cleveland G J.R. Smith needs two 3-pointers to pass Kobe Bryant (1,827) for 12th-most on the NBA’s all-time 3-point field goals list. Smith sank 5 of 10 3s on Friday. ... Indiana won the first meeting, 124-107, at Cleveland on Nov. 1. The two teams meet again Jan. 12 in Indiana and again to conclude the season series in Cleveland on Jan. 26. ... Despite missing seven games with a concussion, Pacers C Myles Turner led the NBA in blocked shots entering the game. Turner has had at least one blocked shot in every game.