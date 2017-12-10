Preview: Nuggets at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers just cooled off the hottest team in the NBA on Friday with a 106-102 win over Cleveland, snapping the Cavaliers’ 13-game winning streak. The Pacers will try to win their fourth straight game and 10th in the last 13 contests when they host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Indiana managed to take down Cleveland and superstar LeBron James on Friday but is not getting too high off one strong performance. “We haven’t done anything,” Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo told reporters. “We just win games, take it one day at a time. It was just another game that we had to go out there and compete and win. We did a great job going out there and playing as a team, working hard, and getting a win. We’ll have to do the same thing again Sunday. It’s basketball, it’s the NBA, it’s a lot of games.” The Nuggets snapped a four-game road losing streak and improved to 1-2 on a six-game trip with a 103-89 win at Orlando on Friday. “It’s just one (road win),” forward Kenneth Faried told the Denver Post. “We need to put them together like we do at home. But it does feel good to finally get a road win, for once.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), FS Indiana

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (14-11): Denver allowed Dallas and New Orleans to average 122.5 points in back-to-back losses to begin the road trip before holding the Magic to 39.8 percent shooting in Friday’s win. “It is more of a (mindset of), ‘OK, I‘m not going to allow this man to beat me continuously that easily,'” Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters. “If we are going to get beat, it has to be hard and (we have to) make them feel us. ... We embraced the challenge and realized for us to get back on the winning track, we have to start defending a lot better.” Denver also got a strong performance from its bench with three players in double figures, led by Faried’s 20 points and 10 rebounds.

ABOUT THE PACERS (15-11): Oladipo is averaging a team- and career-high 23.6 points and went off for 33 on Friday, including a key 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining that left Indiana up six points. “He’s been playing with a great deal of confidence and tonight was no different,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan told reporters of Oladipo. “He struggled at the free throw line (5-of-10), but remained aggressive. But he’s still learning about what he’s capable of doing. And tonight was an example of us putting the ball in his hands in the fourth quarter, late in the game and then he has to make the reads as far as if he has an advantage, creating opportunities for us and he was able to do that.” Oladipo is averaging 28 points on 53.9 percent shooting, seven rebounds and 4.3 assists in four games this month.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nuggets SF Wilson Chandler went 4-of-5 from the floor on Friday after going 4-of-22 in the first two games of the road trip.

2. Pacers PG Darren Collison (knee) left Friday’s game and is day-to-day.

3. Denver averaged 132.5 points in sweeping the two-game season series from Indiana in 2016-17.

PREDICTION: Pacers 115, Nuggets 103