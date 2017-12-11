Oladipo, Pacers overcome Nuggets in OT

INDIANAPOLIS -- Victor Oladipo scored a career-high 47 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 126-116 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

The Pacers (16-11) held a 12-2 advantage in overtime as Oladipo scored six points in the extra session.

Oladipo sank 15 of 28 shots, including 6 of 12 3-point attempts. Myles Turner scored 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting and had eight rebounds for the Pacers. Thaddeus Young added 18 points.

Trey Lyles, a 2014 Indiana Mr. Basketball who played for Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis, scored a career-high 25 points for Denver (14-12). Gary Harris, from the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers, and Will Barton each had 21 points and Wilson Chandler scored 18 for Denver.

Oladipo’s driving layup cut the Pacers’ deficit to 114-112 with 55 seconds left. Following an Oladipo miss, Young’s putback tied it 114-all with 5.5 seconds left. Barton missed a shot to win it at the buzzer.

The Pacers sank 49 of 93 shots (52.7 percent) while Denver was 43 of 95 from the field for 45.3 percent.

Indiana outscored the Nuggets 31-22 to turn a 66-59 halftime deficit into a 90-88 lead after three quarters.

Oladipo, who scored 15 in the third, gave the Pacers their first lead of the game at 84-83 with a 3-pointer with 2:10 to go in the quarter. Harris hit a step-back jumper to put Denver back up at 85-84. Joe Young’s layup followed by a reverse dunk by Oladipo gave the Pacers an 88-85 edge.

The Nuggets’ largest lead was 19 points (53-34) with 6:31 to go in the second quarter.

With Denver leading 64-50, the Pacers used a 9-2 run the rest of the half to cut the halftime deficit to seven.

Chandler scored 14 points, including three 3s, in the opening quarter to help the Nuggets grab a 35-22 lead. Chandler opened the game with a 3-pointer and the Pacers never led in the the first half.

NOTES: Pacers G Darren Collison sat out the game with a sore left knee. Cory Joseph started in his place, scoring two points on 1-of-7 shooting. Collison, who started the first 26 games this season, aggravated a knee injury in Friday night’s victory over Cleveland and didn’t play in the fourth quarter. ... Nuggets G Jamal Murray was listed as questionable with right calf tightness, but was able to start. Monte Morris had been transferred from Rio Grande to Denver in case Murray couldn’t play. ... The teams’ second meeting is April 3 in Denver, where the Pacers have lost seven in a row. The Pacers have eight consecutive road losses to the Nuggets since Denver was the home team for last season’s game in London.