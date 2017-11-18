Pacers' Oladipo fuels comeback win over Pistons

INDIANAPOLIS -- Victor Oladipo scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help the Indiana Pacers rally for a 107-100 victory over Detroit Pistons on Friday night

The Pacers (8-8) rallied from a 22-point third-quarter deficit.

Indiana scored the first seven points of the third quarter to cut the lead to 58-54. From there the Pistons went on 20-2 tear to take a 78-56 lead with 5:48 left in the third quarter. The Pacers went on a run of trim the deficit to 10 points after three quarters.

Indiana narrowed the deficit to 92-91 on Lance Stephenson’s 3-pointer with 5:43 left. Domantas Sabonis hit two free throws to give the Pacers a 93-92 lead. After a basket by Stephenson, Tobias Harris sank a 3-pointer to tie it at 95.

Trailing 97-95, Darren Collison ignited a 9-0 run to take a 105-97 lead with 58 seconds to go. Avery Bradley sank a 3-pointer to cut Detroit’s deficit to 105-100. Collison hit a shot just before the shot clock went off to give the Pacers a 107-100 edge.

Stephenson came off the bench to scored 13 points. Thaddeus Young added 18 points and Collison 16 for the Pacers.

Avery Bradley and Reggie Jackson were high for the Pistons (10-5) with 16 each. Ish Smith and Harris added 15 each for Detroit, which shot 39 of 93 from the field.

The Pacers made 39 of 89 shots.

The Pistons hit 22 of 53 shots (41.5 percent), including 8 of 19 3-point shots, to take a 58-47 halftime advantage.

The Pacers made 18 of 43 shots (41.9 percent), but were just 4-of-12 on 3-point shots.

Detroit held a 28-22 rebounding edge at intermission.

Luke Kennard came off the bench to score 10 points to lead a balanced first-half attack for Detroit.

Indiana led by as many as five points (11-6) before Detroit grabbed control for the half. The Pistons sank 12 of 26 shots to take a 32-23 lead after the first quarter.

NOTES: Detroit C Andre Drummond, who played in his 400th game Friday night, has the third most double-doubles for the Pistons since the 1983-84 season. Drummond scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to give him 240. Isiah Thomas is on top with 377 double-doubles and Bill Laimbeer had 336. ... Pistons F Tobias Harris hit 44 3-pointers to start the season, the most 3-pointers by a Pistons player in the first 14 games. Harris cooled off Friday, hitting just 1 of 5 3-pointers. ... The Pacers played in their Hickory uniforms for the first time this season. This is the third season the Pacers have used the uniforms symbolizing the fictional team from “Hoosiers.” ... After shooting 20 percent (3-of-15) from 3-point range in the first five games, Indiana F Bojan Bogdanovic has made 30 of 59 3-point shots in the last 11 games.