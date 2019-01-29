Curry, Warriors dump Pacers for 11th win in row

Stephen Curry scored 23 of his game-high 26 points in the first half Monday night as the Golden State Warriors extracted a measure of revenge with a 132-100 thumping of the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

The Warriors won their 11th straight, their 10th in a row on the road, against a Pacers team that last season became the first Eastern Conference club in the five-year Steve Kerr coaching era to sweep a season series from Golden State.

The 132-point output was the second most by a Pacers opponent this season. It was the seventh time in the Warriors’ past 13 games that they reached 130.

The loss was the second straight for Indiana since losing standout Victor Oladipo for the season to a torn quad tendon last week.

Curry hit all five of his 3-point attempts and 9 of 10 shots overall in his first-half explosion, during which the Warriors scored 40 first-quarter points en route to an early 21-point lead.

Curry finished 10 of 13 from the floor, 6 of 8 from 3-point range, in helping the Warriors complete a 5-0 road trip.

Playing in his just fifth game, DeMarcus Cousins dropped in a season-best 22 points for the Warriors. He also found time for six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson added 16 points apiece and Kevon Looney had 15 for Golden State, which improved its NBA-best road record to 18-8 despite giving Draymond Green the night off to rest.

Andre Iguodala, playing on his 35th birthday, contributed six points, six rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots to the Warriors’ cause.

The Warriors outshot the Pacers 54.1 percent to 42.6 percent.

Myles Turner led five players in double figures for Indiana with 16 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 15 points, Darren Collison 13 to go with a team-high eight assists, Aaron Holiday 12 points and Thaddeus Young 11 for the Pacers, who had won their previous three home games.

The Pacers fell to 7-6 this season without Oladipo, the team leader in scoring and steals.

Indiana also played without Tyreke Evans, who had replaced Oladipo in the starting lineup Saturday at Memphis. Evans was bothered by back soreness.

—Field Level Media