Pacers rout short-handed Clippers, 116-92

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 29 points, and Myles Turner added 17 as the Indiana Pacers extended their winning streak to four games Thursday with a 116-92 home victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers.

Feb 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Darren Collison (2) takes a shot against Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) during the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Thaddeus Young and Darren Collison added 14 points each as the Pacers continued to distance themselves from a four-game losing streak to close out January that came immediately after the news Victor Oladipo was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points in just his fourth start of the season as the Clippers were down to 10 players, including Angel Delgado, who was undrafted last year out of Seton Hall and made his NBA debut in the third quarter.

On Wednesday, the Clippers traded leading scorer Tobias Harris, along with Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott. On Thursday, the Clippers dealt Avery Bradley while releasing Marcin Gortat and Milos Teodosic. They also traded Mike Muscala, who they received in the Harris trade from the 76ers.

The Clippers’ makeshift roster started out fast in a back-and-forth first quarter, making their first 11 shots from the field and 14 of 18 in the opening 12 minutes. But because of eight turnovers, the Pacers held an early 36-31 lead.

The Pacers broke the game open in the second quarter, taking a 71-53 lead into halftime after converting 11 Clippers first-half turnovers into 21 points.

The Clippers finished the game with 19 turnovers while the Pacers had a 42-36 rebounding advantage. The Pacers shot 56.3 percent from the field (49 of 87).

There were two brief delays in the game because of a bat flying low across the court in both the first and third quarters.

Cory Joseph had 13 points for the Pacers, who easily handled the Clippers after blowing out the Los Angeles Lakers by 42 points at home on Tuesday.

Danilo Gallinari had 12 points for the Clippers, who are expected to have a number of new players available for their game at Boston on Saturday. Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, JaMychal Green, Garrett Temple, Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac all are expected to arrive in the coming days.

—Field Level Media