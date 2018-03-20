Turner, Oladipo lead Pacers past Lakers

Myles Turner scored 21 points and Victor Oladipo added 20 to power the Indiana Pacers to a 110-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Monday night.

Turner, who made 9 of 15 shots, had missed the previous game with a left ankle sprain. Turner added seven rebounds. Oladipo hit 8 of 15 from the field.

Thaddeus Young chipped in with 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting and a team-high nine rebounds for Indiana.

Pacers point guard Darren Collison contributed 15 points and eight assists. Lance Stephenson scored 16 points off the bench for Indiana.

Rookie forward Kyle Kuzma was high for the Lakers with 27 points, making 10 of 18 shots. Brook Lopez scored 23 on 10-of-15 shooting and Julius Randle added 21 points and a team-high nine rebounds for L.A. Kuzma and Lopez each had eight rebounds.

The Pacers shot 49.4 percent overall while the Lakers made 44.2 percent. Los Angeles held a 47-44 rebounding edge. However, the Lakers had 13 turnovers, seven more than the Pacers.

Pacers backup center Domantas Sabonis missed his third consecutive game with a left ankle sprain. Sabonis has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game at New Orleans.

The Pacers hit 15 of 20 shots (75 percent) to turn a two-point halftime deficit into a 12-point lead at 92-80 after three quarters.

Lopez scored 17 points to lead the Lakers to a 59-57 halftime lead. Los Angeles cooled off to make 24 of 49 shots for 49 percent after a hot first quarter. The Pacers made 22 of 43 for 51.3 percent.

The Pacers’ largest lead of the half was two points at 55-53.

The Lakers sank 16 of 24 shots for 66.7 percent to take a 37-29 lead after the first quarter. Los Angeles led by as many as 12 at 37-25 before Indiana scored the final four points of the quarter.

