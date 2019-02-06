Pacers dominate Lakers behind 3-point barrage

Bojan Bogdanovic bombed in four of Indiana’s 19 3-pointers Tuesday night as the Pacers dominated the Los Angeles Lakers from en route to a run-away, 136-94 victory in Indianapolis.

Feb 5, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Began Bogdanovic (44) controls the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) and guard Rajon Rondo (9) defend during the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Playing the second night of a back-to-back after a 109-107 win at New Orleans, the Pacers captured their third victory in a row after a four-game losing streak.

Engulfed in Anthony Davis trade rumors, the Lakers lost their second straight.

Myles Turner hit a pair of 3-pointers, while Bogdanovic, Aaron Holiday and Cory Joseph added one apiece in the second period, during which the Pacers outscored the Lakers 36-20 to build a 69-46 halftime lead.

The second half was never appreciably closer, as Indiana completed a 19-for-34 night from beyond the arc. The Lakers went just 4-for-21.

Connecting on 4-for-10 on 3-pointers, Bogdanovic led seven Pacers in double figures with a game-high 24 points. Turner chipped in with 22 points, Domantas Sabonis, Holiday and Edmond Sumner 17 apiece, Joseph 13 and Thaddeus Young 12.

Turner, who went 3-for-3 from deep, Holiday, Sumner and Joseph each made three 3-pointers. Young also found time to lead all rebounders in the game with 11 and accumulate a team-high eight assists.

The point total was the Pacers’ biggest of the season and 27 points higher than in any of the previous six games since star Victor Oladipo was lost for the season with a torn quad. Indiana shot 56.6 percent in the game.

Returning from a one-game absence, LeBron James had a team-high 18 points, team-high seven rebounds and game-high nine assists for the Lakers, who hadn’t played since a 115-101 loss at Golden State on Saturday.

James also had a game-high six turnovers.

JaVale McGee had 16 points, Lance Stephenson 13, and Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram 12 apiece for Los Angeles, which allowed its third-most points this season. The Lakers shot 46.7 percent.

Amid the swirling rumors about the Lakers’ interest in the Pelicans’ Davis, Ingram was taunted at the free-throw line by Pacers fans, who chanted, “LeBron’s gonna trade you!”

—Field Level Media