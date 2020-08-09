Warren shines again, Pacers drop Lakers

T.J. Warren continued his stellar offensive play since the restart, scoring 39 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 116-111 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday evening near Orlando.

Aug 8, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first quarter in a NBA basketball game at The Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Warren, who came in averaging 33.8 points since the league reconvened on July 30, scored seven straight points in the final 1:25 to turn a one-point deficit into a six-point lead with 10.6 seconds left.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points, and Victor Oladipo had 22 for Indiana (43-27).

LeBron James sat out the loss against the Houston Rockets on Thursday because of a sore groin, but returned Saturday to finish with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers (51-18). James was the only starter in double figures for Los Angeles, as Anthony Davis was held to eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Quinn Cook scored 21 points, Kyle Kuzma had 11, and Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker finished with 10 points apiece for the Lakers, who have locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Davis scored off a putback with 1:41 left to give the Lakers a 108-107 lead, but Warren scored on back-to-back running jumpers to move Indiana ahead 111-108 with 50 seconds left, and his 3-pointer with 10.6 seconds remaining made it 114-108.

After the Lakers took a 59-54 edge into the half, the teams traded leads until Warren scored six points in an 8-0 run that moved the Pacers ahead 80-73 with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

Indiana eventually took an 87-81 lead into the fourth.

Warren scored 18 points in the first nine minutes to help the Pacers to a 28-17 lead. They led by as many as 15 before taking a 34-24 advantage into the second quarter.

Cook scored 11 points during a 3:22 span of the second quarter to help the Lakers turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point lead.

—Field Level Media