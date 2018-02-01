Pacers take advantage of depleted Grizzlies down stretch

EditorsNote: rewords second and eighth grafs

Indiana forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 to lead seven Pacers in double figures on the way to a 105-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

Bogdanovic, who had been struggling with his 3-point shot all month, sank 3 of 7 attempts from beyond the arc.

Wayne Selden, who had a team-high 24 points, kept the Grizzlies close by hitting four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Selden sank a 3-pointer to give Memphis the lead at 101-100 with 1:57 to go. Myles Turner hit two free throws to put the Pacers ahead with 34 seconds. Grizzlies center Marc Gasol missed an 11-foot jumper, and Memphis got the rebound. Selden drove to the basket, and Cory Joseph blocked his shot.

Selden, who was 6 of 10 from 3-point range, was ejected for arguing a call. Bogdanovic hit both free throws and then the technical free throw with less than a second left.

Turner had a double-double for Indiana with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana’s Victor Oladipo had an off-night with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting. Also scoring in double figures for the Pacers were Darren Collison (16), Lance Stephenson (13), Thaddeus Young (10) and Domantas Sabonis (10). The Pacers shot 52.9 percent overall.

Gasol had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Grizzlies, who shot 47.6 percent.

Memphis guard Tyreke Evans, who is averaging a team-high 19.5 points, began warming up before he was sent back to the hotel, fueling speculation that he will be traded. That left the Grizzlies with just nine available players.

The Pacers, who trailed most of the first half, led 55-53 at halftime. Oladipo hit a reverse layup with 6.3 seconds left before intermission to provide the halftime margin.

The Pacers opened the second half with a 9-3 spurt to take a 64-56 lead. Memphis closed the gap to 64-62. Indiana finished the third quarter with a 5-0 run to boost the lead to 84-75.

The Grizzlies hit 10 of 21 shots to lead 25-21 after the first quarter. The Pacers made just 5 of 16 shots (31.2 percent) and committed six turnovers in the opening quarter.

Indiana shot 71.4 percent in the second quarter.

