Pacers top Heat in OT, clinch playoff berth

Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, including a key overtime 3-pointer, to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 113-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Darren Collison scored eight of his 12 points in overtime as the Pacers clinched a playoff spot with the win. Thaddeus Young contributed 22 points and nine rebounds, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points for the Pacers.

Tyler Johnson led the Heat with 19 points, including 12 in the first quarter. James Johnson added 15 points and Bam Adebayo 14 for the Heat. Dwyane Wade had 13 points and seven assists off the bench.

The Pacers shot 48.9 percent while the Heat made 47.7 percent from the field.

With Indiana leading 103-100, Oladipo hit a 3-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer to make 106-100 with 1:20 left in the overtime. Following a Miami basket, Collison sank a 3-pointer to push the edge to 109-102. Following a Wade basket, Collison hit a 19-footer to give the Pacers a 111-104 lead.

Oladipo hit two free throws as the Pacers tied it 95-all with 1:01 to go in regulation. Myles Turner hit one of two free throws to give Indiana a 96-95 lead with 23.1 seconds left.

James Johnson was fouled with 8.3 seconds left, made the first to tie it but missed the second. The Pacers’ Cory Joseph got the rebound and called timeout, but Oladipo missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Miami scored the final seven points of the first half to take a 53-52 lead into halftime. Indiana grabbed an 82-74 lead after three quarters by holding the Heat to 39.1 percent shooting in the quarter.

Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis was planning to play Sunday after missing five consecutive games with a sprained left ankle. However, Sabonis re-injured the ankle in pregame warmups and was forced to sit out again.

Assistant coach Dan Craig served as the Heat’s acting head coach as Erik Spoelstra returned home to be with his wife while awaiting the birth of a child.

