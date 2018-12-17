Oladipo helps Pacers pull away from Knicks

Victor Oladipo scored a game-high 26 points on a box score-stuffing night Sunday when the surging Indiana Pacers pulled away from the visiting New York Knicks in the fourth quarter of a 110-99 victory.

Oladipo also added eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals for the Pacers, who have won seven straight. It is Indiana’s longest winning streak since a seven-game run from Jan. 26 through Feb. 6, 2017.

Myles Turner scored 24 points, including seven over the final 2:47 of the game. Domantas Sabonis finished with a double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds) while Bojan Bogdanovic (12 points) and Thaddeus Young (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Enes Kanter had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost six of seven. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points while Emmanuel Mudiay and Kevin Knox added 18 points and 15 points, respectively.

A 3-pointer by Courtney Lee tied the game at 81 with 9:03 left before the Pacers ended the game on a 29-18 run. A Sabonis tip gave Indiana the lead for good and started a 7-0 run that also included a layup by Young and a 3-pointer by Doug McDermott.

The Knicks twice got within three points, the last time on a 3-pointer by Knox that closed the gap to 91-88, but Turner scored his final seven points during a 13-4 run that lengthened the Pacers’ lead to a game-high 12 points at 104-92. Oladipo scored Indiana’s final six points from the free-throw line over the last 28.3 seconds.

The late runs by the Pacers closed out what had been a competitive, back-and-forth contest. Indiana went on a 10-0 run to take a 42-32 lead in the second, but the Knicks responded with a 21-10 run and took the lead on a layup by Kanter, who scored eight points in the spurt.

There were two ties and four lead changes in the third quarter.

—Field Level Media